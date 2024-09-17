July-August textile group exports up 5.37pc

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports increased by 5.37 per cent in first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 and remained at $2.915 billion as compared to $2.766 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s overall exports during July-August, 2024 totalled $5.069 billion (provisional)against $4.430 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 14.42 per cent.

The data showed that textile group exports increased by 12.99 per cent in August 2024 and remained at $1.644 billion as compared to $1.455 billion in August 2023 and increased by 29.36 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) when compared to $1.271 billion in July 2024.

Cotton yarn exports registered 45.21 per cent negative growth in July-August 2024 and remained $110.588 million compared to $201.837 million during the same period of the last year.

On MoM basis, cotton yarn registered 1.64 per cent negative growth and stood at $54.838 million in August when compared to $55.750 million in July 2024. On year-on-year basis, cotton yarn registered negative growth of 47.68 per cent when compared to $104.806 million in August 2023.

Pakistani rice exports in July-August 2024 registered 98.58 per cent growth and stood at $464.667 million when compared to $233.992 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

MoM basis rice exports up by 25.85 per cent as it stood at $258.922 million in August 2024 when compared to $205.745 million in July 2024 and registered 121.51 per cent growth on YoY basis when compared to $116.890 million in August 2023.

Main commodities of exports during August, 2024 were knitwear (Rs128,937 million), readymade garments (Rs101,124 million), bed wear (Rs80,901 million), cotton cloth (Rs50,835 million), rice others (Rs44,244 million), towels (Rs28,041 million), rice basmati (Rs27,876 million), madeup articles (excl towels andb edwear) (Rs19,868 million), cotton yarn (Rs15,275 million) and plastic materials (Rs13,979 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024