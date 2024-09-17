Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Malik Faisal elected REAP chairman unopposed

Zahid Baig Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Malik Faisal Jahangir has been elected unopposed as Chairman, and Irfan Noor as Treasurer of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for the 2024-2026 term.

An eleven-member Managing Committee has also been elected unopposed. The committee includes Malik Faisal Jahangir, Ch Muhammad Shafique, Shahjahan Malik, Maman Mandahar, Muhammad Adnan Sheikh, Muhammad Tayyab Bashir, Irfan Noor, Ishfaq Ali, Waqar Ahmad, and Shehnaz Zafar.

Shahzad Ali Malik, the founder Chairman of REAP and head of the Founders Group (South), announced these results at a press conference on Monday. He was joined by Peer Nazim Hussain Shah, Senior Vice Chairman Haseeb Ali Khan, Shahjahan Malik, Momin Malik, Secretary General REAP Kashif ur Rehman, and other notable members.

In his address, Chairman-elect Malik Faisal Jahangir expressed his commitment to boosting Pakistans rice trade volume. He reiterated the goal outlined in the 2020 roadmap to increase rice exports to $5 billion. This year, exporters achieved $3.9 billion in exports, and Jahangir pledged to reach the $5 billion target within the next two years. He also aims to advance seed research for higher yields and ensure adherence to Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

