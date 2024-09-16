Patton Kizzire wins Procore for first victory in six years

Patton Kizzire had his most uneven round of the tournament Sunday, but it ended up being more than enough for him to secure his first PGA victory of the season at the Procore Championship in Napa, Calif.

Entering the day with a four-stroke advantage, Kizzire made that lead stick by shooting a 2-under-par 70 to finish the tournament 20-under 268, five strokes ahead of his nearest pursuer.

Kizzire, who had last taken home a tournament victory at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, fired an eagle on the par-5 No. 5, increasing his edge.

Bogeys on Nos. 9 and 11 might have opened the door, but Kizzire recovered to score birdies on Nos. 12, 13 and 15 to effectively shut the door.

Sunday’s victory represented a remarkable turnaround for the 38-year-old, who at one point earlier this season missed the cut in six straight events.

It also boosted Kizzire’s “FedEx Cup Fall” standings position from No. 132 all the way up to a projected No. 70, a rise of 60 spots and a position that secures him full status for the 2025 PGA Tour season as part of a two-year exemption.

He also earned slightly more than $1 million for the victory.

David Lipsky provided his biggest competition on Sunday, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish in second place with a 15-under 273. Patrick Fishburn (71) was third at 14 under.

Three golfers finished tied for fourth at 13 under: Greyson Sigg (72) and Canadians Ben Silverman (71) and Mackenzie Hughes (72).