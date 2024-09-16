AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of pro-democracy leaders

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: “Long Live Democracy, Long Live Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Democracy.

She added, “I pay tribute to the sacrifices of all pro-democratic leaders, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, rendered for the protection of democracy.”

The CM said, “It was PML-N that took Pakistan on the path of development by upholding democratic values.” She added, “Democracy is indispensable for the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people.” She said, “Economic and political stability can only be achieved by having a vigorous democratic set-up.”

She highlighted “Democracy is not just a form of government; it is a concept of people’s power, rights and service.” She noted, “Democracy empowers people to make their own decisions through their representatives.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The development and prosperity of a country hinges on its democratic stability.” She added, “Only the system of democracy shows the way forward.” She underscored, “Democracy is the guarantee of social justice and means of public prosperity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

