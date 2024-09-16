AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
IMSEC-2024 concludes in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference (IMSEC) 2024, organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, concluded in Karachi.

The closing ceremony was followed by a press briefing from Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I am happy to visit Pakistan and this country has immense potential in the maritime industry.”

“We have discussed various plans and strategies during this conference, and I am confident that Pakistan will continue to develop its shipping, recycling, and fisheries sectors, with a focus on environmental sustainability,” the Secretary General responded to the media.

Arsenio emphasised the IMO’s commitment to providing Pakistan with technical facilities and support to bolster its maritime capabilities. He highlighted the significance of the country’s ports, which he personally visited during his stay, and underlined the IMO’s ongoing programs related to global maritime affairs.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Pakistan Navy, Admiral Faisal Abbasi, also addressed the press briefing, noting that Pakistan’s maritime boundaries have remained free of piracy incidents throughout its history. He commended the role of the Pakistan Navy in combating piracy in the Gulf of Aden, a key waterway for global trade.

“The Pakistan Navy continues to take proactive steps in promoting and raising awareness about the importance of the maritime economy, with the ‘blue economy’ being the central theme of this year’s conference,” Admiral Abbasi remarked.

Furthermore, Admiral Abbasi announced that the next maritime conference will be held in November 2025, with more programs aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s role in the global maritime industry.

The IMSEC 2024 provided a platform for stakeholders from Pakistan and the global maritime industry to discuss sustainability strategies and the future of the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of International maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez visited Gadani Ship Breaking yard.

The SG IMO visited different sites of the ship breaking facility and inaugurated foundation stone of a hospital for the ship breakers and industrial waste water treatment plant. The SG was accompanied by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman KPT, Chairman Balochistan Development Authority and Other officials.

Speaking at the venue, Arsenio Dominguez said that while breaking and recycling the ship it is important to maintain safety of the workers, environment and eco-system of the surrounding. In order to meet the safety standards he urged all the persons and stakeholders involved in the ship breaking industry to strictly adhere to the designated safety protocols of the ship breaking.

