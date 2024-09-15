Gold prices at new highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday continued to hit new highs as the global bullion market set a fresh record, traders said.

The weekend market completed gold trading at the highest levels of Rs266,300 per tola and Rs228,309 per 10 grams, up by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

International bullion value grew to fresh heights of $2577 per ounce, up by $11 while silver remained steady at just over $30 an ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the domestic market stood unchanged at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024