AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-14

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) announced on Friday that 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework with investment of $1.7 billion has passed its Reliability Run Test (RRT) successfully.

According to Managing Director PPIB, a one window facilitator for private investment in power sector, extended felicitation to the Chinese Sponsors (Energy China), China and Pakistan Governments, Chinese Financial Institutions, Pakistani Organizations and all other stakeholders who worked hard as a strong team to make this project a reality.

He said this achievement represents not only technological prowess but also Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable energy and environmental stewardship. The flow of about 3 billion units per annum of indigenous, clean, green and renewable power from this project will light up homes, fuel industries, and drive progress across Pakistan.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

“Like many other hydropower projects, Suki Kinari HPP went through numerous ups and downs during its development but under the facilitation role of PPIB and active support of the stakeholder, ultimately today (Friday) this project stands completed after successfully passing its ‘Reliability Run Test’,” he added.

Few days ago, MD PPIB had proposed that inauguration of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project be postponed till achievement of Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The project company through an email dated September 6, 2024, conveyed that the RRT for Suki Kinari Hydropower Project under Section 8.3 of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) commenced on August 30, 2024.

Earlier, MD PPIB had claimed that the RRT requires a continuous run of 168 hours (7 days) leading to achievement of Commercial Operation Date, however, on 7th day of testing, one of the four power generation units experienced a trip and hence stoppage of RRT. Consequently, RRT could not be successfully completed.

The company noted that the RRT test will restart the same day, 6th September 2024, and is expected to conclude by Friday September 13, 2024 which is completed.

The Company has invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the project on September 12, but PPIB Managing Director had proposed that the project’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for September 12, 2024 may be postponed till achievement of COD.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

renewable energy CPEC investments power sector PPIB hydropower project Suki Kinari hydropower project

Comments

200 characters

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories