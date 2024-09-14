‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

ISLAMABAD: Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) announced on Friday that 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework with investment of $1.7 billion has passed its Reliability Run Test (RRT) successfully.

According to Managing Director PPIB, a one window facilitator for private investment in power sector, extended felicitation to the Chinese Sponsors (Energy China), China and Pakistan Governments, Chinese Financial Institutions, Pakistani Organizations and all other stakeholders who worked hard as a strong team to make this project a reality.

He said this achievement represents not only technological prowess but also Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable energy and environmental stewardship. The flow of about 3 billion units per annum of indigenous, clean, green and renewable power from this project will light up homes, fuel industries, and drive progress across Pakistan.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

“Like many other hydropower projects, Suki Kinari HPP went through numerous ups and downs during its development but under the facilitation role of PPIB and active support of the stakeholder, ultimately today (Friday) this project stands completed after successfully passing its ‘Reliability Run Test’,” he added.

Few days ago, MD PPIB had proposed that inauguration of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project be postponed till achievement of Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The project company through an email dated September 6, 2024, conveyed that the RRT for Suki Kinari Hydropower Project under Section 8.3 of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) commenced on August 30, 2024.

Earlier, MD PPIB had claimed that the RRT requires a continuous run of 168 hours (7 days) leading to achievement of Commercial Operation Date, however, on 7th day of testing, one of the four power generation units experienced a trip and hence stoppage of RRT. Consequently, RRT could not be successfully completed.

The company noted that the RRT test will restart the same day, 6th September 2024, and is expected to conclude by Friday September 13, 2024 which is completed.

The Company has invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the project on September 12, but PPIB Managing Director had proposed that the project’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for September 12, 2024 may be postponed till achievement of COD.

