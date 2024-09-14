‘SAP playing key role in driving digital transformation in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Instead of causing widespread job losses, the use of Artificial Intelligence will create new job opportunities, industry experts said.

Addressing at a press briefing on SAP Innovation Day at locol hotel, Saquib Ahmad, Country Director of SAP for Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bahrain, said, “SAP has been playing a major role in driving the digital transformation of Pakistan’s public and private sectors for over two decades.

From large enterprises to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), SAP’s cutting-edge solutions have empowered organisations across key industries, including energy, manufacturing, banking, telecommunications, and the government.”

“In Pakistan, SAP is deeply involved in helping businesses transform by implementing AI-driven solutions that drive better decision-making, optimize supply chains, and support sustainability goals. We are proud to be a partner in the journey of organisations that are working towards becoming intelligent enterprises,” Saquib Ahmad said.

Public sector organisations in Pakistan are increasingly adopting SAP solutions to improve transparency, control, and cost optimization. Through its partnerships with public entities, the company has modernised infrastructure, enhanced citizen services, and promoted financial inclusion. SAP has made the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) office more tech-effective, streamlining processes such as vendor payments and pension disbursements through its integration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Micro Payment Gateway, RAAST.

Many of Pakistan’s leading organisations, including the Ministry of Finance & Revenue, distribution companies (DISCOs), Pakistan Railways, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), rely on SAP’s technology to improve efficiency and service delivery for millions of people.

In addition to its work with large enterprises and public organisations, SAP is focused on empowering SMEs by transforming them into intelligent enterprises.

Through strategic collaborations with local technology partners and educational institutions, SAP is helping to build the digital skills of the local workforce and drive the country’s growth in the global digital economy.

SAP’s solutions are well-positioned to play a critical role in Pakistan’s vision of becoming a digitally integrated economy. SAP’s commitment to driving digital transformation in Pakistan continues to help organisations across the country embrace innovation, optimize operations, and improve service delivery.

Fahad Zahid, Director of Large Enterprise for SAP Pakistan and Bahrain, and Shamuel Ali, Director Midmarket & New Business, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain and Afghanistan, were also present on the occasion.

