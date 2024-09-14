Journalists boycott PTI presser

ISLAMABAD: The journalist community on Friday boycotted a presser by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in protest against the remarks by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at a rally against journalists last week.

The journalists seized the microphones placed on the table in protest against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s disparaging remarks about the media fraternity.

The newly-appointed PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja tried to pacify the journalists by saying the other PTI leadership has nothing to do with Gandapur’s remarks.

However, the journalists covering the presser did not pay any heed to Raja’s request and left while picking up their microphones.

Raja was accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, Omra Ayub, Raoof Hasan, and others.

The journalists did not budge despite Raja’s request that Gandapur would clarify his statements, as they were unaware of his comments.

The controversy began on September 8 during a PTI rally at Sangjani, Islamabad, where the KP chief minister made statements against journalists.

Following such statements, several PTI leaders were compelled to apologise. The day after the rally, journalists staged a walkout from the press gallery in Parliament in protest against Gandapur’s speech. Subsequently, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz attempted to placate the journalists.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also denounced such comments, calling them “inappropriate.”

In his short press conference, Raja highlighted that there have been no precedents for the recent police actions, questioning the state of an individual whose home was raided without being presented in a police station.

“What must be the condition of that person,” he added.

Faraz also made inappropriate comments against the protesting journalists earlier in the day, forcing PTI leaders to leave the press conference unfinished due to the protest.

Raja assured the journalists that he would address the issue with Gandapur.

He emphasised the vital role journalists play in conveying messages to the people, acknowledging their struggles and the challenges they face.

