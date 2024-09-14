AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

Japan Film Festival inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 07:17am

KARACHI: Japan Film Festival was inaugurated at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi with collaboration of Pakistan Japan Culture Association (PJCA), Sindh and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Japan Film Festival has been held annually in Karachi by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and Japan Foundation.

In the inauguration ceremony, the audience enjoyed the screening of Japanese movie: Brave Father Online: Our Story of Final Fantasy XIV.

This film is a story of a Japanese father and son bond through video gaming. This year, three Japanese movies will be played including, Brave Father Online: Our Story of Final Fantasy XIV, Princess Arete, and Round Trip Heart, spanning in the month of September and October at various venues throughout Sindh region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, HATTORI Masaru, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, discussed basic themes of the movie, and was pleased to see the number of audiences that was present and interested in Japanese arts and cinema.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

