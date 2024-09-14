DHA Multan & Hashoo Group announce joint development projects

MULTAN: Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division - Pearl Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (PREH) announced the strategic landmark joint development initiatives with DHA Multan, marking a transformative step in the region’s commercial and residential development.

This strategic partnership combines the expertise and resources of both entities to create world-class real estate projects, ushering in a new era of growth and opportunity for Multan.

The signing ceremony, held at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, was attended by the management of DHA Multan, Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, along with senior leadership teams from both organizations.

The first project focuses on constructing a state-of-the-art commercial mall in DHA Multan. Designed to be a hub of business, leisure, and modern commerce, the mall will provide a world-class shopping experience and create significant economic opportunities for the region.

