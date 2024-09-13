Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Tuesday, September 17

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

“The SBP will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 (i.e. 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H.) on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam),” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, the federal government announced September 17 as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A notification from the Cabinet Division said that all schools, colleges, and public and private offices will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.