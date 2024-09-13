JS Bank wins ‘2024 USD Clearing Quality Recognition Award’

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has been honored with the 2024 USD Clearing Quality Recognition Award for Outstanding Achievement, presented by J.P.Morgan. The award highlights the JS Bank’s excellence in achieving the Best in Class MT202 Straight Through Processing (STP) with the of Rate 99.43%.

The award recognizes JS Bank’s commitment to providing seamless, efficient, and reliable financial services that meet global standards. STP, a process ensuring automated payment transactions without manual intervention, is crucial for boosting operational efficiency, reducing errors, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

To mark this exceptional achievement, Amin Mohammad Khowaja, CEO of J.P.Morgan Pakistan, extended his congratulations and expressed his admiration for JS Bank’s performance. To commemorate this success, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, invited Amin Mohammad Khowaja to JS Bank to receive the award in person.

Basir Shamsie, commenting on the award, stated, “This award reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering world-class services to our customers.

We value our long-standing partnership with J.P.Morgan, and this recognition motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the banking industry.”

