Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Rotary Club Faisalabad organises seminar on polio eradication

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

FAISALABAD: In view of the increasing cases of polio in Pakistan, the Rotary Club of Faisalabad City has decided to step up its efforts until the complete eradication of polio.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Faisalabad City, a seminar was held in Fuji Foundation School regarding basic education on polio. In the seminar, detailed speeches were made regarding the eradication of polio and the problems faced by students regarding education were highlighted. At the end of the seminar, cash and prizes were distributed among the children of the martyrs.

Rotary Club President Mohammad Atif Munir, while speaking on the occasion said that Rotary Club is working day and night to popularize education in Pakistan, bringing the deserving families whose children are far away from the light of education to education is one of the top priorities of Rotary Club.

Mohammad Usman Munir said that the increasing risk of polio cases in Pakistan is not less than a concern. It is the duty of our government and every Pakistani to unite for the eradication of polio and to vaccinate the children of every household in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

polio faisalabad Rotary Club

