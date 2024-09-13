Robert Gordon University keen to establish campus in CBD NSIT City

LAHORE: Robert Gordon University (Scotland) has expressed keen interest in exploring the possibilities of establishing a campus within the education district of CBD NSIT City.

A high-level delegation from the Scotland Chamber of Commerce and Robert Gordon University, led by Scotland’s Trade Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jeanette Forbes, OBE, showed interest during an official visit to the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA).

The delegation included the Vice Principal Robert Gordon University Scotland, Professor Lynn Kilbride, Dr. Elliot Pirie, Associate Dean for Academic Development and Student Engagement, Robert Gordon University, Scotland, Director FPCCI Pakistan-UK Business Council Arslan Ijaz Anwer, and Project Manager Taar Consulting Sana Mehwish, highlighting the growing interest of international institutions in CBD Punjab’s projects.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, provided a comprehensive briefing on various ongoing projects under the CBD Punjab banner. A particular emphasis was laid on the development of the education district within the landmark CBD NSIT City project, which has become a cornerstone of CBD Punjab’s vision to promote higher education and foster innovation in the region.

