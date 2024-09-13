AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Robert Gordon University keen to establish campus in CBD NSIT City

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Robert Gordon University (Scotland) has expressed keen interest in exploring the possibilities of establishing a campus within the education district of CBD NSIT City.

A high-level delegation from the Scotland Chamber of Commerce and Robert Gordon University, led by Scotland’s Trade Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jeanette Forbes, OBE, showed interest during an official visit to the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA).

The delegation included the Vice Principal Robert Gordon University Scotland, Professor Lynn Kilbride, Dr. Elliot Pirie, Associate Dean for Academic Development and Student Engagement, Robert Gordon University, Scotland, Director FPCCI Pakistan-UK Business Council Arslan Ijaz Anwer, and Project Manager Taar Consulting Sana Mehwish, highlighting the growing interest of international institutions in CBD Punjab’s projects.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, provided a comprehensive briefing on various ongoing projects under the CBD Punjab banner. A particular emphasis was laid on the development of the education district within the landmark CBD NSIT City project, which has become a cornerstone of CBD Punjab’s vision to promote higher education and foster innovation in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Robert Gordon University CBD NSIT City

Comments

200 characters

Robert Gordon University keen to establish campus in CBD NSIT City

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories