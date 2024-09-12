BML partners with NCR, Wavetec to elevate self-banking network

KARACHI: Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has entered into an agreement with NCR Corporation and Wavetec (NCR Channel Partner) to transform and elevate its self-banking network across Pakistan.

Through this collaboration, BML will integrate NCR’s cutting-edge ATM technology into its operations to significantly improve the bank’s digital service capabilities and customer experience.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at BML Head Office in Karachi, attended by BML President and CEO Jawad Majid Khan, Deputy CEO Farhan Baig, Country Head of Administration Junaid Anis Khan, and Head of ADC Ashfaq Naveed along with representatives from NCR Corporation and Wavetec, including NCR Corporation Country Manager Hashim Memon and WaveTec General Manger Aftab Khan.

The partnership outlines the deployment of 200+ fully equipped NCR self-serve ATM machines at various BML branches and off-site locations across Pakistan.

BML President and CEO Jawad Majid Khan have said that this partnership represents a significant advancement in our vision to enhance customer service through digital banking channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024