AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.28%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DFML 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 23.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
FFBL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.19%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.29%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.42%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.4%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.1%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 52.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.23%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,376 Increased By 11 (0.13%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,305 Increased By 18.2 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,032 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.16%)
Sep 11, 2024
Indian shares set to open flat ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:12am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday, in sync with other Asian peers, ahead of key US inflation data that could influence the quantum of the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut this month.

The GIFT Nifty was at 25,091.5 points, as of 08:12 a.m. IST, indicating the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its previous close of 25,041.1.

Asian markets were subdued, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding about 0.15%. Most Wall Street equities closed higher overnight.

IT and pharma stocks nudge Indian shares higher

Concerns over softening global demand sent Brent crude futures to their lowest levels since December 2021 on Tuesday and added to investor caution, ahead of a keenly awaited US data.

The CPI report is expected to show inflation drifting closer to the Fed’s targetted 2%, which could allow the US central bank the opt for an aggressive 50-basis-point rate cut next week, if required.

Markets are pricing in a 66% chance of a 25 bps rate cut on Sept. 18, according to CME FedWatch. India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained about 0.75% in previous two sessions, and was about 1.2% away from record-high levels hit last week.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

