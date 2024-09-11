AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,365 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,915 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,073 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-11

IT and pharma stocks nudge Indian shares higher

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from a lacklustre start to end higher on Tuesday, with IT and pharma stocks leading the charge ahead of crucial US inflation data that could pave the way for interest rate cuts.

The Nifty 50 index closed up 0.42% at 25,041.1, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to 81,921.29.

Both the benchmark indexes rose about 0.25% in early trade before surrendering gains, weighed down by heavyweight financials.

However, a 1.7% rise in IT companies, ahead of Wednesday’s US inflation report, helped lift domestic equities.

Indian IT firms gain a significant chunk of revenue from the United States.

“A softer-than-expected US inflation data could boost the chances of a 50 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut and spur a global stocks rally,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities, adding that markets have priced in a 25 basis point cut as the most probable scenario.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

IT and pharma stocks nudge Indian shares higher

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories