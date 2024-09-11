Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

ISLAMABAD: The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has proposed that inauguration of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project be postponed till achievement of Commercial Operation Date (COD), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The project company through an email dated September 6, 2024, conveyed that the Reliability Run Test (RRT) for Suki Kinari Hydropower Project under Section 8.3 of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) commenced on August 30, 2024.

The RRT requires a continuous run of 168 hours (7 days) leading to achievement of Commercial Operation Date, however, on 7th day of testing, one of the four power generation units experienced a trip and hence stoppage of RRT. Consequently, RRT could not be successfully completed.

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

The company noted that the RRT test will restart the same day, 6th September 2024, and is expected to conclude by Friday September 13, 2024.

Further the company requested guidance regarding the inauguration ceremony of the project scheduled for September 12, 2024 by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The company further noted that its senior leadership has already started arriving from Beijing.

After explaining the background, Managing Director PPIB, Shah Jahan Mirza proposed that the project’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for September 12, 2024 may be postponed till achievement of COD. PPIB Managing Director proposed to Power Division to communicate to Prime Minister Office to reschedule the inauguration accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024