Sindh govt approves 12 innovative crop varieties

KARACHI: In a significant move towards boosting agricultural productivity, the Sindh government has approved 12 innovative crop varieties, including cotton, wheat, mustard and ber, developed by the province’s leading agricultural scientists.

During the 36th pivotal meeting of the Sindh Seed Council, chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, these breakthrough crop varieties were introduced.

The council approved key varieties such as CRS 644, CRS 674, CRS 682, the latest BT 2021, and Mian Resham non-BT cotton, as well as IV-3, Urooj 22, Akbar 19, Subhani 21, and a new pasta wheat variety. Mustard variety Kizola and ber variety Lemai Golo also received approval.

Farmers voiced strong concerns during the meeting, highlighting the financial devastation caused by substandard rice seeds from Punjab, leading to millions in losses for Sindh’s farmers.

Taking swift action, Minister Mahar ordered a thorough investigation and demanded an immediate report on the issue.

Minister Mahar acknowledged that while there have been improvements in the agricultural sector, more needs to be done to address existing weaknesses.

“We will only approve new crop varieties after thorough consultations with farmers,” he said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare. Mahar also announced the upcoming Seed Act, which aims to curb counterfeit agricultural products and hold fraudulent companies accountable.

Mahar warned that climate change is posing serious threats to agricultural progress, with farmers bearing the brunt of natural disasters. He urged agricultural experts to intensify their research efforts, aligning their work with the changing environmental conditions to safeguard the sector’s future.

Director General of Research Mazhar Keerio praised the newly developed varieties, stating they were the result of cutting-edge scientific methods.

“These crops will not only boost Sindh’s agricultural output but also push the province toward self-sufficiency in key crops,” Kerio said.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro, DG of Research Mazhar Keerio, DG of Federal Seed Certification, representatives from leading seed companies, DG of Agriculture Munir Ahmed Jumani, and prominent farmer leaders Syed Nadeem Shah, Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah, Syed Zain Shah, along with other agricultural scientists.

This strategic approval marked a new chapter in Sindh’s agricultural development, laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and self-reliant farming sector.

