AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:03pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session on Tuesday, fuelled by late-session buying that lifted the benchmark KSE-100 Index by 672 points amid hopes of a policy rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The KSE-100 started the session with range-bound trading, followed by a strong buying spree in the final hours, which helped the index close above 79,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 79,286.74, up by 671.73 points or 0.85%.

“This upward momentum was driven by institutional buying in blue-chip stocks,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

“Investor interest was notably strong in the cement sector, ahead of the upcoming monetary policy meeting on September 12, where a rate cut is widely anticipated,” it added.

On Monday, the KSE-100 closed lower by 283 points after late-session selling erased the gains the index had made during intra-day trading.

In a key development, top officials of United States and Pakistan including Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday discussed the establishment of a commodities market in Pakistan.

The development came during a meeting between Aurangzeb and Kevin Piccoli, Deputy Director in the Office of International Affairs at the US Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC), according to a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) said the company had commenced production of electric vehicle (EVs) at its assembly plant after receiving approval from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the PSX on Tuesday.

Globally, Asian stocks inched slightly higher on Tuesday but struggled to sustain an upbeat rally on Wall Street as concerns about a faltering Chinese economy dampened the market mood.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.14%, languishing near a one-month low hit in the previous session. Its gains were capped by a slump in Chinese stocks.

China’s CSI300 blue-chip index fell to a seven-month trough and last traded 0.52% lower, while the CSI Tourism Index tumbled to a record low, underscoring anaemic consumer demand.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 278.62, a gain of Re0.08 against the US dollar.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 509.49 million from 491.12 million on Monday.

The value of shares rose to Rs13.76 billion from Rs10.12 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 117.01 million shares, followed by Kohinoor Spinning with 57.12 million shares, and Agritech Limited with 18.16 million shares.

Shares of 436 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 202 registered an increase, 170 recorded a fall, while 64 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX board PSX notices

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

Oil dips as weaker demand counters storm Francine

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Read more stories