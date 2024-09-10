Steps urged to check growing road accidents

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed important measures to prevent accidents and ensure rescue of injured passengers on motorways and GT Road while data of accidents on a daily basis has also been ordered.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of the National Highways Authority (NHA), here in Islamabad, the proposal was considered that the injured passengers, especially on the motorways should be immediately shifted to hospitals by helicopter in addition to the emergency services of 1122.

He added that the precious lives can be saved by providing medical aid in the shortest possible time.

In the meeting, Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and Chairman NHA Shehryar Sultan and other officers briefed Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the departmental progress, on which, he said that the motorways and GT roads should be made more secure and safer for which NHA should be engaged in short- and long-term policies. Aleem Khan also called for an action plan for the next five years for financial stability from NHA and said that the NHA should work only on doable projects instead of indiscriminate use of public funds.

The NHA was also entrusted with the task of preparing the National Transport Policy. Similarly, direction was given by the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to ensure video surveillance of trucks on the highways while implementing axle load on the GT roads of other cities as well. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that freight and logistics policy should be strictly implemented and any recommendation or omission will not be acceptable, moreover, immediate action should be taken in case of any negligence.

Talking to the senior officers of NHA in the meeting, the Federal Communications Minister said that in order to be financially independent, it is necessary for the NHA to formulate its own integrated business plan and also adopt modern mechanism for toll collection.

In the meeting, Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA gave a departmental briefing to Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in which, it was stated that the work of construction and repair of highways was going on across the country which is clearly improving the performance of the department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024