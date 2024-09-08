AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-08

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Wasim Iqbal Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised serious objection to Rs89.550 billion investment in US dollars by Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) of in Reko Diq project of Balochistan, without ensuring availability of funds, as well as, requisite foreign currency.

GHPL acquired 8.33 per cent equity stake in Reko Diq project on the instruction of federal government.

Reko Diq project is owned 50 per cent by Barrick, 25 per cent by three SOEs; i.e. GHPL, OGDCL and PPL, and 15 per cent by provincial government of Balochistan on fully-funded basis and 10 per cent on free-carried basis.

Reko Diq project: Talks with Saudi govt enter final stage: minister

In the Audit Report on Petroleum Division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) 2023-24, the audit officials observed that board of directors in a meeting held on June 15, 2023 resolved in compliance of the ECC’s decision on March 15, 2022 that reserves of Rs51.230 billion be reallocated back to accumulated profits and new reserves of Rs20 billion be accumulated over the next four years by setting aside Rs5 billion each year for Reko Diq project.

According to the Board Audit Committee meeting held on May 10, 2023, phase-I for development of Reko Diq would continue till year 2028 and production of copper and gold would start in 2028. The committed investment of GHPL for phase-I would be $398 million (equivalent to Rs89550 million) over the next five years.

The GHPL also had other investment commitments in various ventures which require future financial cover.

Audit contended that in this scenario GHPL invested in Reko Diq project without due diligence and position of cash flows was not properly assessed. Therefore, funds created to fulfil other objectives were also reversed to fund investment in Reko Diq project.

Further, GHPL share of Rs89.550 billion in Reko Diq project would be paid in dollars and provision for maintaining funds in US dollars was not created nor US dollar account was maintained by the management.

Management of GHPL responded to audit para on December 11, 2023 that GHPL business was not exposed to any liquidity risk. The company maintains a healthy cash flow position which could be gauged by the fact that its cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $0.130 billion and the company had full capacity to fulfil its commitment towards the Reko Diq Project.

According to the Companies Act 2017, “The business of the company shall be managed by the board”.

Further, finance, procurement and risk management committee of the GHPL board in its meeting on August 25, 2022 apprised that estimated sale volume for the fiscal year 2022-23 would decrease as major fields are on a natural decline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

AGP GHPL RekoDiq project

Comments

200 characters

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories