IK terms SC verdict ‘NRO-II’

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Friday, termed the Supreme Court judgment on the amendment in NAB law as a ‘National Reconciliation Ordinance-II (NRO-II)’.

Talking to reporters after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, he said the apex court has announced the NAB amendment case verdict. “Congratulations to the government on a NRO-II,” he said. He said that “with this decision, our Toshakhana-II has ended, and I should celebrate it.” He said the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam had also almost ended, adding that the money of all those in the government was abroad. “I will not flee the country and I am ready to remain in jail for my whole life,” he said.

Khan said that public representatives commit corruption and then to end their own case they frame laws. “Now it is impossible to catch white-collar crime, they have opened the way for corruption,” he said.

He said that as soon as he was released from jail he would not spare the NAB chairman and file a case against the NAB investigation officer (IO) and approver Inam Shah. “Due to these people, my wife has been in jail for seven months,” he said.

Khan said that some people within the party were hatching a conspiracy against Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. “I am telling the party that do not undermine Gandapur,” he said, adding “I am standing with Gandapur.”

“I am telling the party this is not the time of differences,” he said, adding that those who were hatching conspiracy against Gandapur did not say that they did not get a ticket. “Our people received the ticket in the name of PTI,” he said.

About Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)’s statement that the army has no political agenda nor it supports or opposes any party, he said that “if they are saying that we were always apolitical then there would be no bigger misstatement then this. If they are apolitical then what is the job of a Major and a Colonel in jail,” he said.

He further said “they are trying to scare me of the arrest of former ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retired). Whenever Hameed used to visit me, he came with the permission of former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The ISI chief was the subordinate of the COAS, he said, adding that Bajwa had not been included in the trial as he made the regime change.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the Toshakhana II case against Khan and his wife, adjourned the hearing over Khan and wife bail pleas without proceedings due to absence of the NAB prosecutor till September 9.

During the hearing, Khan and his wife were produced before the court.

Khan and his wife’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

