Punjab PA condemns escalating lawlessness in Kacha region

LAHORE: In a show of unity, the Punjab Assembly condemned the escalating lawlessness in the Kacha region, with lawmakers blaming the caretaker government’s flawed policies for the unrest.

The Punjab Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, commenced with a two-hour delay amidst growing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the Kacha region.

During the zero-hour, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Mamtaz Chang drew attention to the worsening situation, revealing personal experiences of attempted attacks and property looting in the area.

Chang's concerns were echoed by opposition members, who blamed the caretaker government's flawed policies for the unrest.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, a member of the opposition, held the Buzdar government responsible for the worsening situation in Kacha.

A no-confidence motion against former Health Secretary Ali Jan was presented in the assembly, signed by 70 members. Government member Malik Amjad Ali Javed presented the motion, citing concerns over Ali Jan's performance.

The session unanimously approved a resolution commemorating September 6, paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces for their sacrifices in the 1965 war.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique defended the government’s stance on the no-confidence motion, while Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan ordered Ali Jan's presence in the assembly.

Earlier, while talking to media Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has slammed PTI's founder, implying that the latter is involved in a significant crime.

During the assembly session, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the province. He criticised PTI’s founder, stating that the May 9 incidents were part of a larger conspiracy.

The speaker emphasized the need for political stability to achieve economic stability.

Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique faced criticism for the condition of cattle markets.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan directed the minister to clarify the check-and-balance system for cattle markets. Government member Ahshan Raza accused the minister of lying about the provision of clean water, sewage systems, and streetlights.

