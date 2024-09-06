AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stocks muted as investors eye key US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 05:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended mostly subdued on Friday as investors held a cautious stance ahead of a key U.S. jobs data, which could likely shape the size and pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, is usually guided by the Fed’s policy decision because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August is due at 1230 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s main share index fell 0.3%, fuelled by a sell-off across the board, including in the financial, telecoms and petrochemicals sectors.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, shed 0.4% and telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, lost 1.4%.

Petrochemical company Borouge fell more than 3% as shares traded ex-dividend.

Most Gulf markets edge higher ahead of US data

Meanwhile, the initial public offering (IPO) of NMDC Energy, part of Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Group, was more than 31 times oversubscribed when the offer closed on Thursday, state news agency WAM reported.

NMDC Energy shares are scheduled to begin trading on Sept. 11 on the Abu Dhabi exchange.

The index, however, posted a weekly gain of 1.8%.

In Dubai, the main share index closed flat but logged a fourth consecutive weekly gain. The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties fell 0.8%, while Emirates NBD Bank was up 0.3%.

------------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     fell 0.3% to 9,448 points
 DUBAI         ended flat at 4,373 points
------------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

UAE stocks muted as investors eye key US jobs data

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

KSE-100 closes nearly flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Paris Paralympics: Haider Ali wins bronze in discus throw final

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

Read more stories