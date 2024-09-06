AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
South African rand stable, focus on US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 02:56pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stable in early trade on Friday, as markets looked to US jobs data for hints on the depth of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

At 0715 GMT, the rand traded at its Thursday closing level of 17.70 against the dollar.

“Markets remain on edge as traders await today’s key US nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data which is likely to dictate the upcoming Fed monetary policy decisions,” Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

“Analysts are also still leaning toward a soft landing for the US economy which is seeing EM (emerging market) currencies like the rand trade firmer over the last few days,” Cilliers added. Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from US monetary policy and other global drivers in addition to domestic factors.

South African rand slips against the dollar

Local central bank data on Friday showed that South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to $60.141 billion at the end of August from $59.165 billion in July.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was down about 0.86% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond hit its strongest level in almost three years in early deals on Friday, as the yield slipped 2 basis points to 8.985%.

