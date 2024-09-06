Flash floods kill 341: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: This year flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 341 people, injured 613 and destroyed 26,732 houses across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The latest situation report issued by NDMA here on Thursday said the flooding triggered by monsoon rains is still playing havoc across the country as at least four persons were killed, nine injured, 419 houses were destroyed and one livestock was killed in the past 24 hours nationwide.

During the past 24 hours, two people lost their lives in Punjab, one in Balochistan and one in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Out of nine flood-related injuries, seven were reported in Punjab, one in Balochistan and KPK.

The floodwaters also destroyed a total of 419 houses across the country, of which, 305 partially and 114 fully. At least, 319 houses were damaged in Sindh, three in Punjab, two in KPK, and 23 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the past 24 hours.

Karakoram Highway (KKH) got blocked at Laal Pariarea in District Diamer due to debris flow which swept away around 300 meters of the road, while the restoration work is in progress through heavy machinery of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (G-BDMA) and other relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024