AGL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DCL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DFML 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.68%)
DGKC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.73%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.2%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.21%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 59.50 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.66%)
OGDC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
PAEL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TOMCL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TPLP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 23.8 (0.28%)
BR30 27,028 Increased By 119.7 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,142 Increased By 279 (0.35%)
KSE30 25,057 Increased By 30.9 (0.12%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

Flash floods kill 341: NDMA

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: This year flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 341 people, injured 613 and destroyed 26,732 houses across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The latest situation report issued by NDMA here on Thursday said the flooding triggered by monsoon rains is still playing havoc across the country as at least four persons were killed, nine injured, 419 houses were destroyed and one livestock was killed in the past 24 hours nationwide.

During the past 24 hours, two people lost their lives in Punjab, one in Balochistan and one in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Out of nine flood-related injuries, seven were reported in Punjab, one in Balochistan and KPK.

The floodwaters also destroyed a total of 419 houses across the country, of which, 305 partially and 114 fully. At least, 319 houses were damaged in Sindh, three in Punjab, two in KPK, and 23 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the past 24 hours.

Karakoram Highway (KKH) got blocked at Laal Pariarea in District Diamer due to debris flow which swept away around 300 meters of the road, while the restoration work is in progress through heavy machinery of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (G-BDMA) and other relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NDMA monsoon rains floods flash floods Floods in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Flash floods kill 341: NDMA

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories