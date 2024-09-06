AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
2024-09-06

Strategic collaboration announced to bring Google Chromebooks to local market

Published 06 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: In a step towards enhancing digital education and technological infrastructure in Punjab, Google, TechValley Pakistan and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have announced a strategic collaboration to bring Google Chromebooks to the local market.

In this connection, a delegation from Google Australia, including Senior Manager Chrome Enterprise Uzair Rana and Regional Enterprise Max Eddy, visited PITB to meet with key PITB officials, including Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director General IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, here on Thursday to discuss the potential collaboration.

As per the details shared by the PITB, this initiative aims to boost accessibility, affordability, and customisation of educational technology in the region.

The meeting focused on the potential for local manufacturing and assembly of Google Chromebooks, emphasising the benefits of reducing costs and tailoring the devices to meet local needs. The discussions explored optimizing local partnerships and the supply chain to ensure that the initiative can reach its full potential.

Commenting on the collaboration, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that by localising the production and assembly of Chromebooks, they not only make technology more accessible but also foster innovation and job creation in Punjab. “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to the education sector and are committed to making this initiative a resounding success.”

On this occasion, Google's delegation expressed a strong interest in the collaboration, recognising the significant opportunities it presents for improving the education sector. The initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of digital learning tools, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of educational development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Punjab Technology Google PITB digital education Google Chromebooks TechValley Pakistan

