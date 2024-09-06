Nasir calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Islamabad and discussed energy sector and Sindh Development Funds.

Nasir Shah said that he has requested Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to talk to the Federation to release the funds that have been withheld and committed by the Federation. Minister energy said that the federal government had promised to build houses and other infrastructure for the flood victims, which have not yet been released.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has discussed with the federal government to release funds as soon as possible with which the flood victims will be rehabilitated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024