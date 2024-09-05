Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday lost a sizeable value, mirroring a decline in the global bullion value, traders said.

The local market saw a fall in the gold prices for the second consecutive day, plummeting by Rs1400 to Rs260, 100 per tola and Rs1, 200 to Rs222, 994 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion prices reduced by $17 to $2, 481 per ounce with silver selling at $28 per ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained firm at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024