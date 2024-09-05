PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who is the SHO in the Pakistan Cricket Board?

“The cricket team…” “Well, The Brown Pope diagnosed a hernia and the patient required an open-heart surgery and…”

“And when is the open-heart surgery scheduled?”

“Well he is trying to schedule it as soon as possible but like the dratted IMF board, I reckon, there may be an element of anti-Pakistan…”

“Spare me the external anti-Pakistan factors responsible theory, I mean even if the external forces are working against Pakistan our authorities need to deal with these factors and pronto.”

“Anyway, the Brown Pope is right – all it requires is for the Station House Office to sort out these dratted cricketers…”

“Who is the SHO in the Pakistan Cricket Board?”

“Well, I mean, we can conjecture who is the Brown Pope!”

“Hmmmm, and who is the SHO with respect to dealing with our restive province? It couldn’t be the Brown Pope as his domain as Islamabad’s SHO stops…”

“How dare you! The Brown Pope’s domain is as widespread as he may deem appropriate.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024