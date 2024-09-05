AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.72%)
DFML 51.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
FFBL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 154.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.03%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.88 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.35%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.26%)
PPL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 23 (0.28%)
BR30 27,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,045 Increased By 197.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 25,084 Increased By 71.3 (0.28%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who is the SHO in the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 06:26am

“The cricket team…” “Well, The Brown Pope diagnosed a hernia and the patient required an open-heart surgery and…”

“And when is the open-heart surgery scheduled?”

“Well he is trying to schedule it as soon as possible but like the dratted IMF board, I reckon, there may be an element of anti-Pakistan…”

“Spare me the external anti-Pakistan factors responsible theory, I mean even if the external forces are working against Pakistan our authorities need to deal with these factors and pronto.”

“Anyway, the Brown Pope is right – all it requires is for the Station House Office to sort out these dratted cricketers…”

“Who is the SHO in the Pakistan Cricket Board?”

“Well, I mean, we can conjecture who is the Brown Pope!”

“Hmmmm, and who is the SHO with respect to dealing with our restive province? It couldn’t be the Brown Pope as his domain as Islamabad’s SHO stops…”

“How dare you! The Brown Pope’s domain is as widespread as he may deem appropriate.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who is the SHO in the Pakistan Cricket Board?

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories