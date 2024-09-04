AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 66.4 (0.8%)
BR30 27,018 Increased By 321 (1.2%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 04:22pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded on Wednesday Rs2.5 million to Mohibullah who had rescued a family stranded during the flood in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah.

As heavy rains lashed across the country last month, and caused flood in Balochistan, Mohibullah rescued seven people who were trapped in a flood surge in the Kolk River.

On Wednesday, the PM invited the excavator operator to the Prime Minister’s House and appreciated his courage to save the stranded family while risking his own life, as per Radio Pakistan.

Balochistan could be hit by high- to very high-level flash floods

“I deeply adore your love for humanity. You are a nation’s hero as you showed the courage to save human lives,” the PM said.

PM Shehbaz also announced provision of free education to Mohibullah’s children up to university level as well as free health facilities for his family members.

Mohibullah expressed gratitude to the PM for acknowledging his gesture and honouring him by inviting him to the PM House.

Last month, heavy rains lashed parts of the country, causing considerable damage to infrastructure.

Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s control room, Younus Mengal said that since July 1, a total of 39 people have died in Balochistan in rain-related incidents.

Some 895 houses have been completely damaged while more than 14,000 have been partially damaged during the period, with Khuzdar and Jaffarabad being the most affected.

floods Balochistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Mohibullah

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Read more stories