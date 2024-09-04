AGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 143.98 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.87%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.94%)
DFML 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
DGKC 79.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.47%)
FFBL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.18%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.41%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
KOSM 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.73%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.13%)
NBP 57.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.25%)
OGDC 137.52 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (2.55%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.24%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.09%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
TOMCL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.53%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.26%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.61%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.6 (0.82%)
BR30 26,988 Increased By 291.2 (1.09%)
KSE100 78,818 Increased By 461.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 24,991 Increased By 171.8 (0.69%)
China stocks slip tracking Wall Street tech sell off

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 10:59am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares dropped in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off in technology sector stocks on Wall Street overnight due to rising growth fears.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index declined 0.6% in early Asian trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%. Most sectors were down, with CSI 5G Communication Index falling 3%, energy stocks declining 2.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech losing 1%.

China stocks slip as property giants tally losses

The benchmark S&P 500 index, Nasdaq and Dow on Tuesday registered their biggest daily drop since early August.

Shares of Nvidia tumbled 9.5%. Sentiment was also hit after growth in China’s services sector activity slowed in August despite the summer travel peak.

