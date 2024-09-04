AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

‘Punjab will be free from dengue virus soon’

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said on Tuesday that dengue is a social as well as medical problem and the medical professionals, civil society members and the media representatives can help raise awareness about the disease.

While addressing a seminar organized by Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Zamurd Khursheed on the topic “Prevention of Dengue is Everyone’s Shared Responsibility” here at Lahore General Hospital, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that as per vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab will be free from dengue virus. “Women are more than half of our population, those who are associated with health and education sectors can play key role in fulfilling household responsibilities and keeping them clean to eradicate dengue virus,” he said.

Highlighting the symptoms and preventive measures of dengue, experts said that fever along with headache, pain in muscles, bones or joints, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, swelling of glands and itching are the main symptoms.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI said that free medical facilities are being provided to the dengue patients. He paid tribute to 2nd year nursing student late Asma Kanwal, daughter of a blind father Karim Bakhsh who sacrificed her life in Lahore General Hospital during the dengue epidemic 13 years ago.

