Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

28 firms honoured at Solar Technology Excellence Awards 2024

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: The Solar Technology Excellence Awards 2024, a prestigious event celebrating innovation and leadership in the solar energy sector, was held at a local hotel in Lahore.

The ceremony, organized by Energy Update in partnership with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and Pakistan Solar Association, recognized 28 companies for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of solar energy in Pakistan.

The event was graced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who served as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Governor Kundi highlighted the significance of solar energy in alleviating the burden of rising electricity costs on the Pakistani populace. He emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the use of clean energy to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Managing Editor of Energy Update and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Naeem Qureshi, welcomed attendees and outlined the rigorous criteria and transparent nominations process that led to the selection of award winners. He highlighted that the nominations underwent careful scrutiny by a panel of esteemed judges to ensure fairness and merit.

Qureshi praised the exceptional achievements of the honourees, noting their pivotal roles in driving innovation and sustainability in the solar industry. Governor Kundi presented awards to representatives from 28 leading companies.

