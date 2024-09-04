AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Markets Print 2024-09-04

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 211,600 tonnes of cargo comprising 147,563 tonnes of import cargo and 64,037 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 147,563 tonnes comprised of 51,862 tonnes of containerised cargo, 28,374 tonnes of bulk cargo, 6850 tonnes of Dap and 60,477 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 64,037 tonnes comprised of 46,214 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,623 tonnes of clinkers and 7,200 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were five vessels Xin Chang Shu, Independence Spirit, Ian H, Yan Binh 59and F Mumbai carrying containers, tankers and rice currently at the berths.

There were three ships namely Independent Spirit,Hafnia Excelsior and M.t. Shalmar sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 159,780 tonnes comprising of 114,583 tonnes of import cargo and 45,197 tonnes of export cargo including 2591 loaded and empty containers (862 TEUs imports and 1729 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 114,583 tonnes includes 14,654 tonnes of containerised cargo; 28667 tonnes of coal; 35,822 tonnes of LNG; 22,839 tonnes of gas oil, 8120 tonnes of fertilizer, 3684 tonnes of chemicals and 797 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 45,197 tonnes includes 29,393 tonnes of containerised cargo, 11,192 tonnes of cement and 3,892 tonnes of rice.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during last 24 hours, out of them two ships Afra Rassi and Clipper Kythira and two more ships Maersk Jamboree scheduled to load /offload LSFO, Coal, and container and expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, and QICT on 3RD September. Four more ships MSC Suape-vii Maersk Cabo Verde, Zhong Gu Bu Hai and Maersk Nyassa are due arrive at port on Wednesday 4th September 2024.

