AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

Sindh PA passes resolution against illegal immigration

Anwar Khan Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning illegal immigration, while MQM accused Afghan residents in the province of involvement in “criminal” activities.

On a private members day, political parties from both sides of the house supported the resolution, which the PPP’s lawmaker, Heer Ismail Soho had tabled, seeking expulsion of all illegal immigrants, indiscriminately.

The discussion, which saw intense exchanges between government and opposition members, also sparked uproar in the assembly when a female PPP member used the term “muhajir”.

Heer Soho, the mover of the motion, urged seriousness in addressing the issue, emphasizing the need for registration of immigrants like every country. She said that her move was racially and ethnically unbiased and aimed at seeking solutions to the issue.

Participating in the debate, Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani remarked that whenever the issue of illegal immigrants arises, it is mistakenly assumed to target a specific community or area legally residing in the country.

He emphasized that the move is not against any legal residents and all should collectively demand the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani voiced his full support for Heer Soho’s motion, stating that Sindh has always shown generosity but emphasized that no one has the power to separate Karachi from Sindh. He added that it is the federal government’s responsibility to deport illegal immigrants.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq raised the question of how Pakistan could recognize those who have migrated twice as foreigners, calling for the respectful repatriation of Biharis currently residing in Bangladesh.

He suggested that all immigrants without identity cards should be sent back and urged for a mechanism to deport illegal residents. Farooq asserted that those who migrated based on their faith in Islam have a rightful claim over all of Pakistan.

PPP’s Tanzila Qambrani labeled unregistered individuals as a “burden” on Pakistan and Sindh, stressing the need to expel those illegally residing in the province.

PPP’s Sham Sunder Advani underscored the need to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and underscored the importance of their deportation.

MQM’s Ijaz-ul-Haq highlighted the urgent need for legal action against illegal immigrants, especially in the prevailing economic crisis in Pakistan. He pointed out the involvement of Afghan nationals in “criminal” activities.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar reiterated that anyone without legal citizenship should be considered illegal, regardless of their sect or region and assured that the federal government is working on this issue.

He added that Sindh, already burdened with many problems, cannot bear the additional strain of illegal immigrants and supported the motion.

While PPP’s Marvi Rashdi accused Nadra of issuing identity cards to illegal immigrants. Her speech was met with protests from the opposition over the term “muhajir”. The protest forced her to clarify that she was referring to illegal immigrants. She stated that no illegal person should be allowed to stay in the province, calling for strict policies and laws to curb the influx. The Sindh Assembly session was subsequently adjourned until Friday afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Assembly illegal immigration

Comments

200 characters

Sindh PA passes resolution against illegal immigration

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories