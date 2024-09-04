AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-04

Cotton production falls by 60pc in a year: PCGA

Recorder Report Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: The latest cotton statistics released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) till August 31, revealed a staggering 60% decline in cotton production, with total arrivals standing at 1,225,946 bales as of September 1, 2024, compared to 3,041,104 bales in the previous year.

Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Transfer of Technology Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute in Multan said that this significant drop is attributed to a combination of factors, including delayed sowing, extreme weather conditions, pest infestations, and a lack of government support for research and development.

In Punjab, production has decreased by 58%, with 452,855 bales produced compared to 1,068,796 bales last year, while Sindh has seen a 60% reduction, with 773,000 bales produced compared to 1,972,308 bales last year and Balochistan has produced 34,000 bales so far this year.

The decline in cotton production can be attributed to various factors, including a one-month delay in early sowing, prolonged heat waves in June and July causing fruit shedding, heavy rains in August, and infestations of whitefly and pink bollworm.

Furthermore, the reduction in cotton cultivation area can be attributed to the government’s failure to announce a support price for cotton, the crop not being as profitable as other competitive crops, and farmers suffering losses due to artificially low prices caused by the middleman’s monopoly in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton PCGA cotton production cotton statistics

Comments

200 characters

Cotton production falls by 60pc in a year: PCGA

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories