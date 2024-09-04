AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

FBR suspends officials found ‘involved’ in refund scam

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended Commissioner-Inland Revenue (Refunds), Regional Tax Office, Lahore and Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore on allegations of issuance of illegal refunds.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Monday, on receipt of a report from Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad regarding issuance of an illegal refund, the Competent Authority i.e. Secretary Revenue Division/Chairman, FBR has placed Ms Shiraza Hameed, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore under suspension in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, with immediate effect, for a period of 120 days or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Through another notification, on receipt of a report from Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad regarding issuance of an illegal refund, Ms Saeeda Islam, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Commissioner-IR (OPS) (Refunds), Regional Tax Office, Lahore (formerly Additional Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore) is hereby made OSD and placed at the disposal of Admin Pool, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad (stationed at Lahore), with immediate effect and until further orders, FBR added.

