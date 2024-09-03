Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

Categorisation of SOEs: SMEDA declared as essential, PNSC as strategic

Air Link posts massive 382% increase in profit in FY24

Inflation in Pakistan drops to single digit after three years, clocks in at 9.6% in August

Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

