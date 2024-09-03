AGL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.71%)
AIRLINK 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
DGKC 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
HUBC 154.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
NBP 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 111.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.59%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
TOMCL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.25%)
TPLP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,286 Increased By 16.2 (0.2%)
BR30 26,659 Increased By 80.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 78,432 Increased By 148.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 24,822 Increased By 10.5 (0.04%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2024 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

Read here for details.

  No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

Read here for details.

  Categorisation of SOEs: SMEDA declared as essential, PNSC as strategic

Read here for details.

  Air Link posts massive 382% increase in profit in FY24

Read here for details.

  Inflation in Pakistan drops to single digit after three years, clocks in at 9.6% in August

Read here for details.

  Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

Read here for details.

  Despite auto sector's slowdown, Indus Motor Company's profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Read here for details.

  National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

Read here for details.

