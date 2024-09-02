Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

  • Minister for Industries and Production says various options being considered for restructuring of USC
BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 09:54pm

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain announced on Monday that the government is not considering proposals to close the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The announcement follows reports that the government was considering shutting down the USC as part of a plan to reduce its engagement in business ventures. The secretary Industries and Production recently said that the work was in progress to transfer the employees of the USC to other institutions.

Rana Tanveer Hussain made the remarks in Islamabad while speaking with a delegation of the USC, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

The Secretary of Industries and Production as well as the Managing Director of USC attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that various options for the restructuring of the USC are being explored to enhance transparency.

Utility stores witness historic surge in sales

The minister said that a new subsidy mechanism is also being developed.

Hussain emphasised that no unilateral action will be taken by the government to close down the Utility Stores Corporation.

He said all decisions will be made with the consultation of employees and all stakeholders and the interests of all government employees will be protected.

Pakistan’s Economy tax reforms Utility Stores Corporation Rana Tanveer Hussain economic reforms headline inflation

Comments

200 characters

No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

Inflation in Pakistan drops to single digit after three years, clocks in at 9.6% in August

Rupee records minor loss against US dollar

UK says it is suspending 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

‘Economy in state of collapse’: Dr Kaiser Bengali resigns from govt’s austerity committee

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: police

Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

KSE-100 closes 205 points lower in mixed session

Read more stories