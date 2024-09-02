Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 11:32pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized that Pak-China friendship is inevitable not only for both countries but also for the region and global peace and development, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said China has provided unconditional support to Pakistan during every difficult period.

CPEC, investments, loans: PM arrives in China

He praised the Chinese leadership’s vision of continuously improving strategic relations between Pakistan and China and upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance collaboration with China in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and other sectors.

