PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized that Pak-China friendship is inevitable not only for both countries but also for the region and global peace and development, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said China has provided unconditional support to Pakistan during every difficult period.

He praised the Chinese leadership’s vision of continuously improving strategic relations between Pakistan and China and upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance collaboration with China in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and other sectors.