Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the leadership of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC) to discuss the strategic initiatives and future directions of the joint venture in Pakistan.

Attendees included; Saad ur Rehman Khan, Managing Director Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, the Finance Secretary, and senior officials from the Finance Division.

Saad ur Rehman Khan provided an overview of PKIC’s current portfolio, highlighting the PKIC’s initiatives in the real estate sector leveraging Islamic finance structures to fund major infrastructure projects addressing Pakistan’s investment needs while ensuring that investment activities adhere to Islamic principles, thereby attracting a broader range of investors.

The discussions also highlighted PKIC’s dedication to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

The Finance Minister commended Pak-Kuwait Investment Company for its strategic contributions to Pakistan’s economy, especially in sectors vital to the nation’s long-term development.

The Minister specifically acknowledged PKIC’s proactive approach to integrating Islamic finance into its operations, noting that this approach not only aligns with Pakistan’s development priorities but also resonates with the broader goals of ethical and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, both sides emphasized the need for continued collaboration and support to enhance the effectiveness of such joint ventures.