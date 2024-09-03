Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-03

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the leadership of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC) to discuss the strategic initiatives and future directions of the joint venture in Pakistan.

Attendees included; Saad ur Rehman Khan, Managing Director Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, the Finance Secretary, and senior officials from the Finance Division.

Saad ur Rehman Khan provided an overview of PKIC’s current portfolio, highlighting the PKIC’s initiatives in the real estate sector leveraging Islamic finance structures to fund major infrastructure projects addressing Pakistan’s investment needs while ensuring that investment activities adhere to Islamic principles, thereby attracting a broader range of investors.

Kuwaiti companies planning $750mn projects in Pakistan: report

The discussions also highlighted PKIC’s dedication to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

The Finance Minister commended Pak-Kuwait Investment Company for its strategic contributions to Pakistan’s economy, especially in sectors vital to the nation’s long-term development.

The Minister specifically acknowledged PKIC’s proactive approach to integrating Islamic finance into its operations, noting that this approach not only aligns with Pakistan’s development priorities but also resonates with the broader goals of ethical and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, both sides emphasized the need for continued collaboration and support to enhance the effectiveness of such joint ventures.

finance minister SMEs investments Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company joint venture JV PKIC Saad ur Rehman Khan

Comments

200 characters

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories