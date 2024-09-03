Growing activities of dacoits irk Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The opposition rattled the Sindh Assembly on Monday over dacoits wielding military-grade weapons, escalating, while the government defended its efforts to restore the order.

Muhammad Farooq, the only lawmaker of Jamaat-e-Islami in the house, raised the long-running issue of disorder in Sindh serving a call attention notice, questioning the government’s plans to stem the violence and abductions for ransom.

Showing his grave concerns over the increasing lawlessness in Sindh, he asked how criminals are acquiring advanced weaponry with the government standing powerless in the face of such threats.

He specifically pointed to the alarming presence of rocket launchers in the hands of bandits and migration of the Hindu community due to insecurity. He questioned the government’s sincerity to end the reign of bandits and criminals.

In reply, Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar defended the police efforts against the criminals and maintaining peace, claiming that the law enforcers are protecting the citizens at the risk of their lives.

He said that the Sindh government is committed to fulfilling its duty since ensuring order is its primary responsibility. About the recent police action against the outlaws, he said that five dacoits were killed, eight were injured and 27 were arrested over the past two months.

The police rescued 15 kidnapped individuals and recovered 24 weapons during various encounters, he told the legislature, adding that although two persons still remain in captivity.

Lanjar blamed the abductees for their greed that makes them fall prey to “honey traps” in many such incidents, urging the public to be vigilant against such schemes.

MQM legislator Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui voiced concerns about the deteriorating condition of roads in his constituency, including Jamshed Road, Guru Mandir and Lasbela. He questioned the efficacy of the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s (KMC).

He claimed that roads are falling apart within three months of construction. He proposed that the contracts should be transferred from the KMC to the Works and Services Department. He also criticised the performance of Karachi’s mayor and town chairmen, challenging them to present even a single ‘model union council’ in the megacity.

The session also saw PTI-backed member, Shabbir Qureshi highlighting the impact of the monsoon on the infrastructure, particularly in his constituency, Metroville.

Responding to these concerns, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani attributed the road damage to recent heavy rains and assured that repairs will commence once the monsoon season ends.

He explained that it is impractical to conduct road repairs during the rainy season, as the work will be undone. He added that the KMC has been instructed to survey the damaged roads with major thoroughfares to be prioritized for repairs once the weather improves.

Ghani acknowledged the widespread damage caused by the prolonged monsoon season and reiterated that repair work will begin as soon as the rains subside with main roads being the first to receive attention.

Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon claimed that the government had taken adequate precautionary measures before the monsoon rains, which kept the situation under control and prevented any major damage.

He told the house that the provincial government is also committed to curbing the spread of drugs in the society and will take all possible steps to combat this menace. He also announced the government is also providing free solar systems to 200,000 people in Sindh, with an additional 500,000 to receive them in the second phase.

The Sindh government has also launched a major IT project, offering free courses to 10,000 students, he said, adding that soon the Sindh government will launch EV taxis in Karachi, which will be available for both men and women.

Lanjar tabled a resolution regarding the Sindh Explosives Act, urging the federal government to approve a comprehensive explosives policy, which the house unanimously adopted.

The assembly accepted an adjournment motion for discussion, which was presented by PPP’s Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, regarding the non-implementation of the 1991 water accord. The chair gave a ruling on the motion that the house will discuss the matter for two hours on Friday.

Additionally, Lanjar introduced the Sindh Public-Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the assembly. Following the introduction of the bill, the Speaker adjourned the session until 12 pm on Tuesday.

