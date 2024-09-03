Denmark co keen to invest in mining sector

ISLAMABAD: Denmark has expressed its commitment to contribute to the modernisation and investment in the country’s mining industry.

Federal Ministers Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with the delegation of FL Smidth headed by the CEO Mikko Keto including Chris Reinbold, president mining products, and Iqrar Hussain, global key account project manager.

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf was also present.

The federal ministers welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed their commitment to facilitate the investment.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik highlighted the government’s focus on the mining sector and remarked that these partnerships will not be limited to investing but diffusion of technology, trainings and capacity building, new ways of thinking. He added that we are focused on competitiveness, establishing small industrial clusters that would be able to stand on their own feet.

Linulf apprised the Pakistani side that Pakistan is at a very high agenda in Denmark and there is growing momentum.

Recently, 75 years of Denmark-Pakistan diplomatic relations were celebrated. Denmark is willing to contribute to mining industry of Pakistan and take partnership to new levels.

CEO Keto, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and briefed about the interest of his company? in Pakistan’s mining sector. He underscored the successful collaborations in mining with various countries of the world that would be replicated in Pakistan. FL Smidth has competence not only in technology but also operations. We have decades of experience in Pakistan, that will now be expanded to mining.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb opined that having FL Smidth team on ground already makes a huge difference. Government will facilitate and support it.

Federal Minister for commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that Denmark’s partnership in mining will bear fruit for the economy of Pakistan. Denmark is an important partner of Pakistan and we would like to expand this cordial relation.

Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that investment from Denmark is very encouraging for Pakistan and will bring good results.

Dr Musadik Malik mentioned that this visit will be start of new collaborations. Other mining companies of Pakistan will also be connected to FL Smidth group to explore new avenues. Focus will also be on research and training.

Chris Reinbold highlighted that already there are programs for students for training and research. Similar will be explored for Pakistani students.

Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Hasan Yousafzai, DG Minerals Dr Nawaz and other officials were also present at the occasion. FL Smidth is a leading technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries.

Its operations span the globe with more than 9,000 employees, present in more than 60 countries.

FL Smidth has been active in Pakistan for the past three decades, and has contributed in the development of cement industry in Pakistan with about 60-70 per cent of the cement plants supplied in Pakistan. In 2017, FL Smidth opened its after-sales service office in Islamabad, employing a local workforce that provide the full scope of cement plant services to customers in Pakistan.

FL Smidth is also collaborating with one of the biggest Local Foundry for the manufacturing and supply of wear parts for the local market and export. Like cement industry, FL Smidth is looking forward to contribute in the development of a thriving and responsible mining industry in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024