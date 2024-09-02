Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

CM praises Ali Geelani

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 08:01am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani said, Syed Ali Geelani will remain alive across the globe by remaining a glorious example of an immortal freedom movement.

The usurper forces always remained fearful of Syed Ali Geelani for being an audacious leader of Kashmir freedom movement. The history will write with golden words the unprecedented struggle of Syed Ali Geelani in the liberation movement of Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Syed Ali Shah Geelani Kashmiri leader

Comments

200 characters

CM praises Ali Geelani

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories