CM praises Ali Geelani

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani said, Syed Ali Geelani will remain alive across the globe by remaining a glorious example of an immortal freedom movement.

The usurper forces always remained fearful of Syed Ali Geelani for being an audacious leader of Kashmir freedom movement. The history will write with golden words the unprecedented struggle of Syed Ali Geelani in the liberation movement of Kashmir.

