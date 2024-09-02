Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-09-02

ONIC sets groundbreaking telecom benchmarks with digital connectivity

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: ONIC, a pioneering digital telco brand that launched just a year ago, has made a remarkable impact on Pakistan’s telecom industry. It started as a bold vision, which has become a thriving reality through transforming how people connect and setting new standards for the future.

Since its inception, ONIC has experienced remarkable growth in digital-first subscribers, solidifying its unique position in a historically traditional telco market. This surge in subscribers highlight the brand’s strong appeal and the effectiveness of its segmented approach, inspiring competitors to follow suit.

