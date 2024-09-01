AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

Anwar Khan Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm “Asna” has barrelled off Pakistan shorelines but still poses a threat with gusty winds and heavy rains to Balochistan coastal belt, the Met Office said on Saturday. The Met’s seventh advisory indicates that the system is likely to track further west-southwest directions. On Saturday, it positioned at 300 kilometres southwest off Karachi, 230 kilometres south-southwest off Ormara and 300 kilometres southeast off Gwadar.

The storm poses no direct threat to any coasts of Pakistan since it is swirling towards Oman with likelihood to reduce to tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

However, in its wake, the storm may batter Balochistan coastal areas with high speeding winds at about 70 kilometres per hour with heavy falls.

Cyclone Asna moves away from Karachi, PMD predicts heavy rains

After remaining for an overnight over Sindh, the rainy and windy weather is expected to affect the Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar Districts of Balochistan until Sunday night.

The Met has warned the fishermen in Balochistan to avoid venturing into the open sea on September 1, as sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough.

It said that the squally winds are likely to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour, posing a significant threat to safety. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution and stay ashore until the weather improves.

