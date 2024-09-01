Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB asks AC to order attachment of Zulfi’s properties

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday requested an Accountability Court to order attachment of properties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Zulfi Bukhari, a proclaimed offender in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The NAB filed the petition under Section 88 of CrPC before Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana seeking attachment of properties of accused Bukhari.

The bureau adopted stance in the plea that the accused persons in this case have committed the offence under section 9(a)(ii)(iv)(vi) and (xii) and schedule of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

It says that after filing the reference, the same court initiated process against Bukhari but he willingly and knowingly concealed himself and avoided the service issued by this court. Following the completion of due process of law, the court declared him as proclaimed offender.

The accused own properties (land, plots), including 30 x plots (30 kanals) Sector C-16, Islamabad, 04 x plots (04 kanals) Sector C-15, Islamabad, 1210 kanals, 12 marla land in Nara Taraf, Saidan Khel, Jand, District Attock and 91 kanals, 10 marla land in Mari Kanjoor, District Attock.

The petition says that the accused person is enjoying the benefits of these properties which need to be attached to compel his attendance to answer the charge. It is further submitted that general search of properties of accused person is also under process and same would be submitted in this court.

The NAB requested the court to issue order regarding the attachment of the above said properties along with the benefits arising out of the mentioned properties may kindly be attached and ceased till further order in the interest of justice and equity.

